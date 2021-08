The Weeknd is getting ready for the release of a new album. His recent single, “Take My Breath,” marks the start of a new era in his career. The track is considerably more dance-oriented than his usual offerings, a callback to the upbeat sounds of the mid to late ’80s. The Toronto artist will also be hitting the road next year, including a Montreal tour date on Feb. 3.

Over the course of his music career, the Weeknd has become far more open to the idea of working with others. A new project offers exciting opportunities to hear the “Blinding Lights” singer alongside some exciting names. Here are three Montreal artists who we think should hit the studio with the Weeknd for his new album.

Black Atlass

Black Atlass is an artist who, for the most part, has flown under the radar. Born in Montreal and based in Los Angeles, the singer signed a record deal with the Weeknd’s XO label in 2018. Since then, he has released two stellar albums: Pain & Pleasure and Dream Awake.

The Weeknd has worked with the label’s other two signees, Belly and Nav, plenty of times. However, we are yet to hear a track from Abel and Atlass. As the artist on his roster who sounds the most like him, hearing these two croon over a track together would be nothing short of serene.

Chromeo

On the latest episode of his MEMENTO MORI Apple Music radio show, the Weeknd mentioned some of the artists who inspire his new music the most. Given the disco throwback feels on “Take My Breath,” it was no surprise to hear Montreal funk duo Chromeo featured in the mix.

Chromeo have years of decorated experience in taking R&B artists out of their comfort zones. Whether Solange on “Lost on the Way Home” or The-Dream on “Bedroom Calling, Pt. 2,” Dave-1 and Pee-Thug bring the best out of their collaborators. A track with the Weeknd would be sure to win the hearts of both of their fan groups.

Kaytranada

This one is a no-brainer. Canada’s biggest popstar meets Canada’s biggest dance star? Sounds like a hit in our books.

Kaytranada’s stock has risen after taking home two awards at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. Now more than ever before, his beats are in high demand. Despite his recent success, Kaytranada has yet to achieve a massive radio smash. Surely, this duo joining forces would ensure bonafide chart-topper for both artists.

