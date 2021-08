The Norwegian beach handball team was recently fined €1,500 during a competition for wearing shorts instead of the “mandatory” bikini.

A new study by Leger has taken a look at how Canadians and Americans feel regarding female athletes having the right to choose the uniform they want to compete in (especially in cases where revealing uniforms are traditionally mandated). This issue has gained a lot of attention recently, particularly when the Norwegian beach handball team was fined €1,500 during a competition for wearing shorts instead of the “mandatory” bikini.

According to the poll results, 82% of Canadians and 77% of Americans think female athletes should have the right to choose the uniform they want to wear to compete. Roughly 1 in 5 Canadians (18%) and 1 in 4 Americans (23%) believe that the uniforms of athletes should be imposed by sports federations for all participants, as is currently the case.

Broken down by gender, men (22%) were more likely to want uniforms on female athletes to be enforced than woman (14%). Quebec was the province whose population was least likely to agree that female athletes should have the right to choose the uniform they want to wear to compete, at 79%.

For the full list of results and methodology, please visit the Leger Marketing website.

