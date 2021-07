Assassin squad action movie Gunpowder Milkshake, Fear Street Part Two: 1978, the last ep of Loki and more!

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Tubi, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel

New on Netflix

Fear Street Part Two: 1978 (new on Netflix)

Part two of the three-film Fear Street series drops today. Set in 1978, Fear Street Part Two: 1978 is designed as a pretty obvious homage to the Friday the 13th franchise. Also premiering today is the fourth and final season of Atypical, the show about an autistic teenager starring Keir Gilchrist, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Michael Rapaport. Season 3 of romantic drama Virgin River also premieres today alongside season two of the German-language series Biohackers and the French superhero comedy How I Became a Superhero starring Pio Marmai and Benoit Poelvoorde.

Next week, Netflix subscribers can stream Gunpowder Milkshake (July 14), an overdriven, candy-coloured action movie about a sisterhood of professional assassins (played by Karen Gillan, Angela Bassett, Lena Headey, Michelle Yeoh and Carla Gugino) who set out to exact revenge on a crime lord played by Paul Giamatti. On July 15 you can stream season 2 of the Mindy Kaling-created Never Have I Ever, about the trials and tribulations of an Indian-American teenager. Film highlights include It Chapter Two (July 11), The Final Girls and Top Gun (both July 15).

See what’s new on Netflix Canada here.

New on Amazon Prime Video

A Quiet Place II (new on Amazon Prime Video)

Prime has season 1 of the most recent Walking Dead spin-off, Walking Dead: World Beyond, streaming as of today. On July 13 you can stream A Quiet Place Part II while July 15 sees the release of the second season of the Spanish historical drama El Cid.

See what’s new on Amazon Prime Video here.

New on Crave

The White Lotus (new on Crave)

Mike White (Enlightened, Brad’s Status) returns with The White Lotus (July 11), an ensemble black comedy about white privilege starring Sam Rockwell, Jennifer Coolidge and Alexandra Daddario that’s getting great reviews across the board. The next day, you can watch the first two episodes of Catch and Kill, a documentary series based on the book of the same name by Ronan Farrow which looks at the Harvey Weinstein case. Today, you can stream the fourth season of The Good Doctor as well as the latest batch of episodes of Catfish.

Crave’s movie selection is getting a decent boost this week, with cult horror hit The Empty Man, Van Gogh biopic At Eternity’s End and the first two Kung Fu Panda movies hitting the service today. These are followed by the horror/sci-fi film Sea Fever on July 14.

See what’s new on Crave here.

New on Disney Plus

Black Widow (new on Disney Plus Premiere Access)

Besides Black Widow (available via Premiere Access for an additional $30), there’s a whole heap of shark documentaries dropping, including one hosted by Chris Hemsworth, and the final episode of Loki.

See what’s new on Disney Plus here.

New on CBC Gem

Head High (new on CBC Gem)

CBC Gem has season 1 of the rugby drama Head High premiering today; the show was extremely well-received when it premiered in New Zealand. Also available today is season 4 of the British slice-of-life drama Ackley Bridge. CBC Gem has also curated a selection of sports docs to accompany the start of the Olympics. The Stand: How One Gesture Shook the World takes a look at the 1968 Olympics, in which two Black athletes bowed their heads and raised their fists during the National Anthem, while Sports on Fire is a six-part series about athletes who found themselves altering the course of history. Other highlights include Paige, a feature-length documentary about a young surfer as well as a selection of Japanese series of all stripes.

See what’s new on CBC Gem here.

For more film and TV coverage, please visit the Film & TV section.

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Tubi, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel