The grand finale of Fear Street, Grease, all-star musical comedy Schmigadoon! and more.

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Tubi, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel

New on Netflix

Fear Street Part 3: 1666 (new on Netflix)

Netflix ends the three-week run of Fear Street movies with Fear Street Part 3: 1666, the time-travelling installment in which teens wind up getting slaughtered in a whole other century. The series has been generally well-received, which bodes well for this last chapter. Also premiering today is season 5 of Van Helsing, the SyFy show distributed by Netflix in Canada. On July 21, you can stream Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, the feature-length sequel to the animated series created by Guillermo del Toro. On that same day you can also watch the Brazilian version of boneheaded abstinence-based reality show Too Hot to Handle and the dating show Sexy Beasts, in which participants go on dates while outfitted in ridiculously complex creature makeup.

Not exactly edifying on the movie front, either — the big highlight is Cosmic Sin, a low-budget sci-fi movie starring Frank Grillo and the perpetually sleepy latter-day Bruce Willis.

See what’s new on Netflix Canada here.

New on Amazon Prime Video

Making the Cut (new on Amazon Prime Video)

Amazon has season 2 of the fashion reality competition Making the Cut, hosted by Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, available to stream as of today. Almost everything else that’s new on Prime this week is Bollywood movies… and the 2006 rom-com My Super Ex Girlfriend starring Luke Wilson and Uma Thurman.

See what’s new on Amazon Prime Video here.

New on Crave

The Death of Stalin (new on Crave)

Crave has the latest season of Crank Yankers available to stream today along with Armando Ianucci’s hilarious The Death of Stalin and the Viggo Mortensen-directed drama Falling. On July 18 you can stream the surf documentary 100 Foot Wave while July 22 sees the addition of Grease.

See what’s new on Crave here.

New on Disney Plus

We Bought a Zoo (new on Disney Plus)

There’s more shark shenanigans over at Disney Plus with titles like The Croc That Ate Jaws and Shark Gangs, as well as Cameron Crowe’s We Bought a Zoo.

See what’s new on Disney Plus here.

New on Apple TV+

Schmigadoon! (new on Apple TV Plus)

An all-star comedy cast including Keegan-Michael Key, Cecily Strong, Kristien Chenoweth and Martin Short star in Schmigadoon!, a musical comedy that functions as a parody of the famous Broadway musical Brigadoon. The show has been generally well received by critics, who praised the cast and the show’s songs.

See what’s new on Apple TV+ here.

New on CBC Gem

The Aliens (new on CBC Gem)



Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You) stars in The Aliens, a comedy set in an alternate-reality Britain where aliens have been living amongst humans for decades. Also available as of today is Maiden, a feature-length documentary about the first woman to become the skipper of a boat race in 1989. In other documentary news, you can also stream The Walrus and the Whistleblower, a documentary about a whistleblowing animal trainer who alerted the world of animal abuse happening at Niagara Falls’ MarineLand.

See what’s new on CBC Gem here.

For more film and TV coverage, please visit the Film & TV section.

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Tubi, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel