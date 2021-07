Synth-pop bliss and cruising on Parc Avenue in 16mm come together in “Care.”

WATCH: Montreal trio Dawn to Dawn bring on vintage vibes in a new video

Tess Roby, Adam Ohr and Patrick Lee are Dawn to Dawn, a Montreal band that connected in 2018 and released three singles since December. Their latest, released just today, is “Care,” a breezy synth-pop track evoking the days when dream pop and acid house co-existed.

The accompanying music video has vintage vibes to match. Directed by Roby, the video was shot on Kodak 16mm film by Hugo Bernier and features the band driving on Parc Avenue (and other familiar streets in the heart of the city) and playing in their studio/jam space.

“Written on a cold winter’s night, shortly after the trio first met, the track holds memories of dancing in the studio, and of never wanting the night to end… ‘Care’ is a captivating ode to summer nights, and the unparalleled joy that accompanies them. “…the video is a nod to the cyclical nature of losing track of time. Sunset to sunrise, studio to street, dawn to dawn.”

Watch “Care” here:

For more on Dawn to Dawn, please visit their Bandcamp page.

For more Montreal music coverage, please visit the Music section.