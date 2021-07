Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante shared a message this morning, in the wake of the discovery of unmarked graves outside three former residential schools in B.C. and Saskatchewan over the past month. Her message was one of empathy and solidarity with Indigenous Peoples, addressing the need for true reconciliation and encouraging Montrealers to work on building a more inclusive society.

“Today is Canada Day. It is an opportunity to celebrate what unites us, but this year is also the time to reflect on the wounds that some of our compatriots bear and to begin a true reconciliation.

“Over the past few weeks, we have been shaken by tragic discoveries made at the sites of former residential schools.

“On this July 1st, let us have a thought for the missing persons and for all those who remain marked by this dark side of our history.

“Together, let’s work to build a fairer and more inclusive society.”

—Valérie Plante