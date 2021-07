Last week, medical microbiologist and infectious disease consultant Alex Carignan shared a new study by the INSPQ on vaccine efficacy in the province. According to the study, which was done with Quebec healthcare workers, vaccine efficacy was 73.4% after the first dose of the vaccine and 94.2% after the second. Protection from hospitalizations was 97.2% after the first dose.

Quebec has now reached 80% in first dose and 33% in second dose vaccinations among its 12+ population.

According to Carignan, these results are similar to those from studies of the vaccine situation in the U.K. He also confirmed that because the study was “observational in nature,” that it did have limitations; Carginan also states that vaccine effectiveness could actually be underestimated in the study, proving even greater results in reality.

“The study has limitations, especially because of its observational nature. Among others, the workers vaccinated first were generally those working on ‘COVID trajectories’ which could underestimate the vaccine effectiveness. “In conclusion, it is interesting to note the field effectiveness of the first dose of vaccine, its relative persistence over time and an excellent response following the second, even if it was delayed.”

