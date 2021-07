“Sleepy Tom” asked President Joe Biden if he could relate to 40% of the population being in denial over the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl victory.

During the Tampa Bay Buchaneers’ visit to the White House today, NFL superstar Tom Brady spoke about his team’s challenging season and their fight with adversity throughout their path to winning Super Bowl LV. Brady, who has been called out before for supporting Donald Trump, also chose to take a dig at the past president, referencing the 40% of people who “still don’t think we won,” asking Joe Biden if he can relate. “I understand that,” Joe Biden quickly replied, referring to Trump’s false claim that he was in fact the winner of the 2020 Presidential election.

“Not a lot of people think that we could’ve won [the Super Bowl]. In fact, I think about 40% of the people still don’t think we won. You understand that, Mr. President?”

Brady also referred to himself as “Sleepy Tom,” in another dig at Trump and his propensity for name-calling.

“We had a game in Chicago where I forgot what down it was. I lost track of one down in 21 years of playing, and they started calling me ‘Sleepy Tom.’ Why would they do that to me?”

It’s nice to see that Tom Brady can joke about his relationship with Trump, now that he’s out of the White House. Check out the full clip below.

