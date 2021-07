New chefs and old favourites return to the Eaton Centre.

Montreal food hall Time Out Market is reopening as of noon today, welcoming new chefs and restaurateurs to their Eaton Centre space as well as staple favourites that foodies have been enjoying since it opened in 2019.

New to Time Out Market are Campo, le P’tit Dip (a spin-off of le Diplomate), Casa Kaizen from locally renowned plant-based chef Christian Ventura, le Taj and le Blossom.

Returning to the market are Burger T!, Il Miglio, Chef Paul Toussaint, Moleskine, Marusan and le Red Tiger as well as Ateliers & Saveurs Cooking School and the Signé Local retail shop.

