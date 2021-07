Celebrating the opening of the Vancouver company’s first café outside B.C.

TODAY! Free donuts at new 49th Parallel café in Old Montreal

To celebrate the opening of the 49th Parallel café in Montreal — the first location outside of B.C., at 488 McGill in Old Montreal — free Lucky’s donuts are being distributed today from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m.

49th Parallel, founded in Vancouver in 2004, specializes in sustainably sourced green coffee beans from regions around the world, as well as hand-crafted Lucky’s donuts. Their kitchen also produces fresh pastries, breads, muffins and more.

