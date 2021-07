Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime have both made it to the Quarter-finals.

The path to an all-Canadian final at Wimbledon

Following historic wins at Wimbledon today by both Denis Shapovalov and Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, an all-Canadian final at the tennis grand slam tournament is looking increasibly possible. Shapovalov (10th seed) beat Roberto Bautista Agut (8) in straight sets this morning, while Aliassime (16) won 3 sets to 2 over Alexander Zverev (4). Today marked the first time in history that two Canadians have advanced to the Quarter-finals at Wimbledon.

In the Wimbledon Quarter-Finals on Wednesday, Shapovalov will face Russia’s Karen Khachanov (25). The more difficult match should be between Auger-Aliassime and Italy’s Matteo Berrettini (7).

Providing that both Canadians win their quarter-final matches, Shapovalov will play the winner of the Novak Djokovic (1) vs. Marton Fucsovics — most likely Djokovic — while Auger-Aliassime would have to beat Roger Federer (6) in the Semi-finals.

Luckily, longtime friends Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime haven’t had to play to play each other yet in this Grand Slam, until the potential Final match.

To see the Wimbledon schedule, please visit the tournament’s website.

