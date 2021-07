The CFL has pulled the plug on its XFL partnership

The CFL has released a statement in regards to their discussions with the XFL. It was widely speculated that the two football leagues would be forming a merger. The two are now navigating in different directions:

“Our talks with the XFL, exploring the potential for collaboration and innovation, have been positive and constructive. While we remain open to finding new ways to work together in the future, we and our XFL counterparts have jointly decided to not pursue any formal arrangements at this time.”

The proposed merger would have looked to bring exciting new opportunities to the game of football. This would likely mean Canadian Football League teams playing games in the United States.

A number of teams, including the newly renamed Edmonton Elks, have voiced their support with the Canadian Football League’s decision:

The Edmonton Elks voiced their support regarding the CFL’s decision.

The 2021 CFL season will commence on August 5. This year’s Grey Cup will be held in Hamilton, Ontario on December 12.

The XFL, on the other hand, is currently slated to return for the 2023 season. The league is owned by Dany Garcia, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and RedBird Capital. Johnson is a former CFL player. He was a player on the Calgary Stampeders but was cut from the team shortly into his career.

A young Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the Canadian Football League.

