JustWatch has revealed the most popular movies and TV shows streaming in Canada last week, from July 19 to 25. At the top of the TV shows list was comedy series Ted Lasso, which is available in Canada via Apple TV+. In second and third place were Manifest (Netflix) and American Horror Story (Disney Plus, FXNOW Canada and illico).

Topping the movies list was live-action/animated sports film Space Jam: A New Legacy, starring LeBron James, which is available in Canada on VOD. In second place was A Quiet Place (VOD); Wrath of Man (Netflix) took third place.

The Top 10 movies and TV series in Canada have been placed below. For last week’s roundup, please click here.

Rank* Movies TV shows 1 Space Jam: A New Legacy Ted Lasso 2 A Quiet Place Manifest 3 Wrath of Man American Horror Story 4 A Quiet Place Part II Rick and Morty 5 Space Jam Stargirl 6 Jolt Miracle Workers 7 The Forever Purge The X-Files 8 Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard The White Lotus 9 Blood Red Sky Unforgotten 10 The Empty Man He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Ted Lasso and Space Jam: A New Legacy top streaming charts in Canada (*Based on JustWatch popularity score)

The JustWatch popularity score is calculated on movies and TV shows across all streaming platforms in Canada, including Netflix, Prime Video, Crave, Disney Plus, Starz and more. For more on JustWatch, please visit their website.

