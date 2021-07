Montreal comedy star Sugar Sammy has announced a series of 10 bilingual secret shows to take place in the greater Montreal area beginning on July 30. The link to buy tickets will be sent out on Tuesday, July 27 to those who have signed up.

😎 10 secret shows bilingues dans la grande région de Montreal starting July 30th

Le lien pour la vente des secret shows sera envoyé mardi 27 juillet. Sign up

👉🏽 https://t.co/NVw6IXoV4g pic.twitter.com/wscJyi2JWC — Sugar Sammy (@sugarsammy) July 23, 2021 Sugar Sammy announces 10 bilingual secret shows in Montreal starting July 30

For a taste of Sugar Sammy, watch a clip from one of his secret shows from the summer of 2020 here.

