Stanley Cup being sent back to Montreal for repair after Bolts dent trophy

According to Tampa Bay Lightning sports writer Joe Smith, the Stanley Cup has been damaged during the Bolts’ celebrations earlier today. Smith posted a photo via Twitter this evening showing Patrick Maroon holding the legendary trophy with a massive dent in the bowl. The Stanley Cup will reportedly be sent for repairs, ironically back to Montreal, and the Bolts will resume their celebrations with the trophy next weekend.

The ⁦@StanleyCup⁩ did sustain some damage during today’s festivities. It’ll be sent to Montreal for repairs and be back to resume Cup celebration with ⁦@TBLightning⁩ next weekend pic.twitter.com/MEbZGZFxSD — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) July 12, 2021 Stanley Cup being sent back to Montreal for repair after Tampa Bay Lightning dent trophy

The Lightning posted footage from earlier today of Maroon and the Cup on a jet-ski, with fans cheering around him.

The @stanleycup is on the move 🗣🗣🗣 pic.twitter.com/2ZYTNiA0lw — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) July 12, 2021

The Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Montreal Canadiens to win the Stanley Cup in Game 5 on Wednesday. Bolts winger Nikita Kucherov gained quite a lot of notoriety following the game when he insulted Habs fans for celebrating after the Montreal Canadiens won Game 4.

For more Montreal sports coverage, please visit the Sports section.