According to a report by CTV News, police in Sherbrooke are investigating after first responders threw a corpse into a dumpster, mistaking it for a mannequin.

Sherbrooke police chief Danny McConnell said that the burned body was discovered near the woods facing a factory on July 23. Sherbrooke police and firefighters decided to dispose of what they believed to be a mannequin in a dumpster behind the police station. (According to a CBC story, a witness had reported a mannequin on fire.) But after the disappearance of a Sherbrooke woman who matched the description was reported a few hours later, police made the connection and confirmed that the mannequin was, in fact, human remains. The death is believed to be “suspicious.”

In a press conference on Thursday, McConnell expressed condolences to the woman’s family. “We are obviously sorry for this incident and we assure you the family will be advised throughout this investigation,” he said.

Sherbrooke fire chief Stephane Simoneau noted that the firefighters involved are in shock and potentially traumatized. “We will shine a light on these events over the next few weeks,” he added.

