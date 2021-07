The watermelon- and lime-flavoured beverages are currently available at the SAQ.

Romeo’s Gin is launching a watermelon and lime flavored prêt-à-boire. Its cans are designed by none other than Cult MTL March 2021 cover star Pony. The can celebrates themes such as mental health support and environmental consciousness.

“The themes discussed are close to my heart and close to my principles,” said Pony of the bottle’s design. “I’m glad to know that people might take a moment between [Josh] Anderson’s goals to think about the pictures they see in front of them on the can.”

Pony is currently in the midst of filming new episodes of her TV5 travel series Résiste! She will be visiting a number of Canadian cities for the second half of season one.

Pony on the cover of Cult MTL March 2021

Romeo’s Gin is no stranger to collaborating with exciting artists from the city. Previous bottles and cans have included artwork for the likes of Stikki Peaches, Tava and Miss Me, among others.

The beverages are currently available at the SAQ in four-pack format, for $14.80.

For more information about Romeo’s Gin, please visit their website.

