This will be the actor’s first major television role.

From 2008 to 2019, Robert Downey Jr. was just about everywhere as Iron Man. The actor played the superhero in 10 feature films, include four chapters of The Avengers.

Robert Downey Jr. revitalized his career with the role of Tony Stark/Iron Man.

Since the death of Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame, Robert Downey Jr. has been relatively quiet. He appeared in Dolittle, which was panned by critics when it was released in Jan. 2020.

Today, Deadline reports that the actor is taking his talents to the small screen. RDJ will play multiple antagonist roles in an HBO series based on The Sympathizer, the Pulitzer-Prizer winning, Vietnam War-set novel by Viet Thanh Nguyen. He will reportedly be portraying an up-and-coming Congressman, a CIA agent and a Hollywood film director, among other characters.

Canadian filmmaker Don McKellar will serve alongside renowned Korean director Park Chan-wook as show-runner for The Sympathizer. Chan-wook is set to direct, and indie powerhouse A24 will be producing. A24 and HBO have previous collaborated on a number of acclaimed series, including Euphoria and Random Acts of Flyness. The lead role in the series has yet to be cast.

This will be Downey Jr.’s first time starring in a television series. He previously appeared as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, from 1985 to 1986. Downey Jr. and his wife, Susan Downey, are among the executive producers on the project.

