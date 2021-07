Quebecers 12–17 can book their second vaccine dose after four weeks

According to Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé, Quebecers aged 12–17 can now make appointments for their second vaccine doses after only four weeks have passed since they received their first shots.

“Good news. Young people aged 12–17 can now bring their appointment up to four weeks or more on ClicSanté, like all adult Quebecers. Public Health has given its approval. This possibility offers greater flexibility.” —Christian Dubé

Bonne nouvelle 👉 Les jeunes de 12-17 ans peuvent maintenant devancer leur rendez-vous à 4 semaines et + sur ClicSanté, comme l’ensemble des Québécois adultes.



La Santé publique a donné son accord.



Cette possibilité offre une plus grande flexibilité. — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) July 15, 2021 Four weeks between COVID-19 vaccine doses for teens as well as adults in Quebec

As announced on July 5, all Quebecers over 18 are also able to schedule or reschedule their second vaccine doses for four weeks after their first appointment, reducing the mandatory wait time from eight weeks.

Vaccine passports will soon be available to double-dosed Quebecers to allow access to non-essential goods and services should there be another wave of COVID-19. This plan was announced in order to prevent another lockdown.

To make a vaccination appointment in Quebec, please click here. For more on COVID-19 in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

