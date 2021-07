The latest single by Montreal “apocalyptic fairy grunge rock” band Scarlet Wives is called “Smoking Pistol.”

“Originally about hating the ceaseless hours working in the service industry to make ends meet, ‘Smoking Pistol’ reflects life’s anguish, from daily frustrations to existential anxiety. Although this may sound dark, the song makes you feel like an empowered badass ready to take the world into your own hands.”

Today the band is dropping some visuals to accompany the single, a callback to the heyday of music videos. Shot on film and co-directed by Ariana Molly, the high-energy video showcases Scarlet Wives bandmates Alice Slick, the Mosquito and Zenab Jaber alongside psychedelic colours, a moody blonde angel and a satanic punk Virgin Mary.

“Smoking Pistol” by Scarlet Wives

“Smoking Pistol” is the band’s second release, following their debut single “Dream Funeral.” The new track was recorded, mixed and distributed by Lackhaüs Records, and mastered by Dave Traina from the Damn Truth.

