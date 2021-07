Phoenix has undergone another physical transformation for the Ari Aster horror film currently shooting in the city.

Joaquin Phoenix is currently in Montreal filming Disappointment Blvd., directed by Ari Aster (Hereditary, Midsommar). Though the plot for Phoenix’s follow-up to Joker is still unknown, his radically different look in the forthcoming horror film has been captured in a number of photos by locals.

The cast also includes Nathan Lane, Parker Posey, Amy Ryan, Patty LuPone and Michael Gandolfini. Previous reports about Meryl Streep joining the cast remain unsubstantiated. The A24 production is rumoured to have a tentative runtime of four hours.

