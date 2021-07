Oleksiak just won bronze in the women’s 200m freestyle.

Penny Oleksiak has become Canada’s most decorated summer Olympian ever

Canadian swimmer Penny Oleksiak has just won a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in the women’s 200m freestyle, with a time of 1:54.70. Oleksiak has officially become the most decorated summer Olympian on Team Canada in history, with six medals.

The silver medal went to Ariarne Titmus of Australia (1:53.50); the bronze medal went to Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong (1:53.92).

Canada now has nine medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, all won by women.

Congratulations to Team Canada!

