The Quebec Ministry of Health and Social Services has announced that pandemic restrictions will be further relaxed throughout the province as of Monday, July 12. Physical distancing will be reduced from 2 metres to 1 metre in most scenarios, specifically between people from different residences (indoors or outdoors) and in common areas in public places — those with fixed seating should have one free seat between individuals or bubbled groups. The capacity for spaces hosting amateur sports events with spectators is being increased to 50 (indoors) to 100 (outdoors).

The press release also noted that double-vaccinated people (for whom over 7 days has passed since the second dose) no longer have to wear masks at private gatherings inside people’s homes. Masks are still mandatory for unvaccinated or partly vaccinated people, for private gatherings or in public spaces indoors or where distancing can’t be maintained outdoors.

As of July 12, there will also no more capacity limits in retail stores, though the maintenance of 1-metre distances between people from different households is still expected to be maintained.

The announcement of the easing of pandemic restrictions in Quebec follows news that appointments for second doses of the vaccine can now be moved up to four weeks after the first dose due to a surplus.

To make a vaccination appointment in Quebec, please click here. For more on COVID-19 in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

