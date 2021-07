More than half the country thinks Canada is heading in the right direction

According to a poll on July 8 by Abacus Data, more than half the country (51%) thinks Canada is heading in the right direction. This is an increase of almost 20% since the question was asked on April 28, when just 32% of the country felt the same way.

According to David Coletto, CEO and co-founder of Abacus Data, the sudden boost in optimism represents a perfect time for a federal election.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen such a rapid improvement in the overall mood of the country. Today, more than half think Canada is headed in the right direction… seems like the perfect time to call an election.” —David Coletto

