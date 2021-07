Today’s smog is courtesy of forest fires in Northwestern Ontario and Manitoba.

For the second time in a week, Environment Canada has issued a smog warning for Montreal due to forest fires in other provinces. Fires in Northwestern Ontario and Manitoba have been producing poor air quality in the city.

Not sure I much care for this Blade Runner art direction this morning. #montreal #sunrise #smog pic.twitter.com/GbE6wsghi0 — james mennie (@jamesmennie) July 26, 2021 Montreal smog warning: Smells like global warming

“Smog especially affects asthmatic children and people with respiratory ailments or heart disease. It is therefore recommended that these individuals avoid intense physical activity outdoors until the smog warning is lifted.” —Environment Canada

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara (@sarabcmtl) Forest fires in Ontario and Manitoba have produced poor air quality in Montreal

The smog warning for the Greater Montreal Area has been in effect since the early hours of Monday morning. It’s predicted that “conditions will gradually improve on Tuesday.”

While global warming appears to be contributing to extreme weather around the globe, parts of North America are experiencing one of the hottest and driest summers on record, contributing to unprecedented devastation due to forest fires.

Yeah, like the red sun at 7pm here in Montreal due to humidity & smog today. pic.twitter.com/McN7G9vF7i — Shani Komulainen 💉😷 🇨🇦 (@shanikom) July 20, 2021 Global warming appears to be contributing to extreme weather around the globe

