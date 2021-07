There have been 132,776 known infections of COVID-19 in the city. Here’s how that number breaks down by borough.

According to Santé Québec, as of 11 a.m. on Friday, July 2, there have been 132,776 total cases of COVID-19 in Montreal since the start of the pandemic, with 28 new cases in the city over the last 24 hours. Santé Québec is reporting that there are 69 new cases across the province, with 110 hospitalizations (-3 from the previous day), 34 of which are in ICU. See the number of total and new Coronavirus cases, deaths and more stats by Montreal neighbourhood (last updated by Santé Montréal on June 28) below:

BOROUGH OR LINKED CITY NUMBER OF CASES IN THE PAST 7 DAYS NUMBER OF CASES IN THE PAST 14 DAYS RATE OF CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE IN THE PAST 14 DAYS NUMBER OF CUMULATIVE CASES SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE PANDEMIC CUMULATIVE RATE OF CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE PANDEMIC Ahuntsic–Cartierville 23 64 47.7 10,497 7,819.3 Anjou 6 11 25.7 3,528 8,243.8 Baie-D’Urfé 0 0 – 95 2,485.0 Beaconsfield < 5 < 5 n.p. 482 2,494.3 Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de- Grâce 16 34 20.4 11,888 7,139.1 Côte-Saint-Luc 0 < 5 n.p. 2,810 8,660.0 Dollard-des-Ormeaux < 5 6 n.p. 2,810 5,746.5 Dorval < 5 < 5 n.p. 810 4,267.7 Hampstead < 5 < 5 n.p. 392 5,621.7 Kirkland 0 0 – 766 3,801.3 Lachine < 5 7 n.p. 2,953 6,637.6 LaSalle < 5 9 n.p. 5,653 7,355.6 L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève 0 5 n.p. 1,068 5,800.2 Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve 8 48 35.3 8,778 6,453.3 Montréal-Est 0 0 – 273 7,090.9 Montréal-Nord 17 37 43.9 9,080 10,779.5 Montréal-Ouest 0 < 5 n.p. 187 3,703.0 Mont-Royal < 5 < 5 n.p. 1,119 5,518.8 Outremont < 5 < 5 n.p. 1,268 5,293.5 Pierrefonds–Roxboro 9 30 43.3 4,238 6,115.7 Plateau-Mont-Royal 6 11 10.6 4,718 4,536.5 Pointe-Claire < 5 < 5 n.p. 1,074 3,422.6 Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux- Trembles 9 37 34.7 8,969 8,402.4 Rosemont–La Petite Patrie 12 21 15.0 7,058 5,056.2 Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue 0 0 – 141 2,843.9 Saint-Laurent 11 23 23.3 8,330 8,428.8 Saint-Léonard 12 23 29.4 7,766 9,917.6 Senneville 0 0 – 23 2,497.3 Sud-Ouest 14 23 29.4 3,949 5,053.0 Verdun < 5 7 n.p. 3,159 4,563.1 Ville-Marie 10 24 26.9 4,876 5,468.2 Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension 21 62 43.1 11,199 7,785.0 Westmount < 5 < 5 n.p. 738 3,633.3 Territory to be confirmed 7 9 – 1,922 – Montreal total 206 514 24.9 132,617 6,420.1

