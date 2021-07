Four major Montreal brands are re-evaluating their relationship with the Canadiens.

Criticism and potential ramifications are piling up over the first-round draft selection of 18-year-old Ontario native Logan Mailloux by the Montreal Canadiens. A number of the team’s sponsors said that they have contacted Montreal Canadiens executives and are currently re-evaluating their relationship with the Habs.

The Habs sponsors who’ve revealed their disappointment in the polarizing Mailloux draft include the St-Hubert restaurant chain, la Cage resto-bars, Jean-Coutu pharmacies and the financial institution Desjardins Group.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Cage (@_lacage) La Cage show their support for the Montreal Canadiens (Sponsors consider dropping the Habs over Logan Mailloux draft)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Desjardins (@desjardinscoop) Desjardins in playoff mode (Sponsors consider dropping the Habs over Logan Mailloux draft)

Mailloux was charged with defamation and the distribution of non-consensual offensive photography in Sweden in 2020. He had taken and shared a photo of himself and an 18-year-old girl engaged in a sex act. While he was only fined $2,000 in Sweden, what Mailloux did is an indictable Criminal Code offence in Canada, liable to imprisonment.

The Prime Minister joins St-Hubert, la Cage, Jean-Coutu and Desjardins Group in expressing disappointment in the Habs

Yesterday Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also expressed his disappointment over the Mailloux draft pick.

“As a lifelong Habs fan, I must say I am deeply disappointed by the decision. I think it was a lack of judgment by the organization. I think they have a lot of explaining to do to Montrealers and to fans right across the country.” —Justin Trudeau

For more about the Montreal Canadiens / Logan Mailloux debacle and the ensuing controversy, please click here.

For more Montreal sports coverage, please visit the Sports section.