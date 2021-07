Montreal boxer Jean Pascal has been stripped of his WBA title

Haitian Canadian boxer Jean Pascal, who was born in Port-au-Prince and raised in Montreal, has been stripped of his World Boxing Association championship title.

Last month, Pascal tested positive for performance enhancing drugs ahead of a planned fight with Badou Jack. Their match was set to be the undercard for the infamous Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight. Then-undefeated Dervin Colina replaced Pascal in the undercard. He lost to Jack by a technical knockout in four rounds.

Jean Pascal was believed to have four banned substances in his system: drostanolone, drostanolone metabolite, epitrenbolone and erythropoetin. The boxer’s initial statement following the test results declared that he was both “shocked and embarrassed.”

Pascal claims he took the drugs unintentionally. He explained himself in an open letter to fans:

“I didn’t knowingly take any illegal substances, but at the end of the day, I’m responsible for what’s in my body so that blame is on me. I take the blame.“

The 38-year-old is currently facing a six-month suspension from boxing. Despite this, he is already plotting a comeback for next year.

“I see another championship around my waist next year, I can visualize it, now it’s just time to work hard and dedicate myself so I can achieve it.”

