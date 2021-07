At 24 years old, Duarte is one of the oldest players in this year’s draft.

Chris Duarte of Montreal has been selected 13th overall by the Indiana Pacers in the 2021 NBA Draft.

At 24 years old, Duarte is one of the oldest players in this year’s draft. With age comes a higher basketball IQ and less need for the Pacers to work on his development. This year, he won both the NCAA Jerry West Award and was voted the Pac-12 Player of the Year-AP.

“I can help a team win and that’s what I am, a winner,” Duarte told ESPN Radio following his selection.

The Indiana Pacers were quick to welcome the talent with open arms. Duarte’s teammates Malcom Brogdon and Myles Turner tweeted celebratory messages to their new shooting guard.

Welcome to the squad brother! 🙌🏾 @C_Duarte5 — Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) July 30, 2021

This past season was the first time that the Indiana Pacers missed the playoffs since 2014-15. The team made it to the second round of this year’s play-in tournament, in which they were decimated by the Washington Wizards.

For the forthcoming season, the Pacers have hired former Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle. Carlisle helped the Mavs win their first and only NBA Championship in 2011.

Both Myles Turner and T.J. Warren of the Pacers were injured for much of the past season. If the team could keep a healthy roster, there is no question that Chris Duarte could help lead Indiana to the postseason once again.

