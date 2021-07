Some of the major international productions filmed in Montreal at MELS studios include Transformers, the new Home Alone and X-Men: Apocalypse.

TVA Group has announced that it’s opening a new film studio in Montreal, MELS 4. The intent of the project will be to bring more international film shoots, particularly blockbusters, to the city. MELS released a trailer to promote the initiative.

The total cost is estimated at $53-million. Investissement Québec will give MELS $25-million for assistance with the project. It is set to be up and running by 2023. Upon completion of MELS 4, the company will have 21 studios to its name. This includes over 500,000 square feet of production space. MELS 4 will cover a total of 160,000 square feet, 60,000 of which will be dedicated to the new film studio.

Mayor Valérie Plante expressed that she’s thrilled to have the city be a part of the new film studio’s development.

“The city of Montreal is proud to be a leading partner with MELS, by facilitating its studio expansion in the Bridge-Bonaventure sector. This investment will better position the city as it strives to stand out from the competition and attract new players, while continuing to promote local talent and productions.” —Valérie Plante

Bonne nouvelle pour tous les artisans du cinéma à Montréal : les studios MELS agrandissent, pour le plus grand bénéfice des talents locaux. J’en ai fait l’annonce plus tôt aujourd’hui avec @EricGirardMFQ, @PKP_Qc et @MartinCarrier70. #polmtl pic.twitter.com/TvMdN967rl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) July 16, 2021 MELS 4 film studio coming to Montreal in 2023, with focus on blockbusters

A number of international film projects are currently filming in Montreal, including Ari Aster’s Disappointment Blvd. and a new Transformers film. MELS has previously housed a number of Hollywood film shoots, including Life of Pi, Catch Me If You Can and the recent X-Men trilogy.

