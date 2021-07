Spider-Man 3 hit cinemas in 2007, marking the first silver screen appearance of an-favourite villain Venom. Unfortunately, the film was met with lukewarm reception from fans and critics alike. Since then, people have been eagerly awaiting a worthy onscreen battle between the two foes.

It looks like the time is finally coming for Spider-Man and Venom to meet again. We Got This Covered reports that Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige is heavily involved with a forthcoming crossover film between the two characters.

Marvel and Sony have worked together closely on each of the recent Spider-Man films. Sony owns the film and merchandise rights of the franchise, while Marvel maintains the comic book rights. The two companies have worked out several deals to co-produce these films. Sony could have chosen not to involve Marvel but the latter company wanted to ensure that Spidey was well-integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in which he serves an important role.

Before these two duke it out once again, there are solo films to look forward to. Tom Hardy returns to the lead role in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which will hit theatres this September, while Spider-Man: No Way Home with Tom Holland is coming out in December.

