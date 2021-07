Italy emerged victorious in today’s EURO 2020 final against England, winning 3-2 in penalty kicks, despite being down 1-0 after England scored less than two minutes into the match. Little Italy in Montreal has been buzzing since the game ended, with celebrations of the Azzuri still continuing at the time of publishing.

Mayor Valérie Plante released a statement this evening congratulating Italy and the Italian community in Montreal on the victory.

”Congratulations to Italy on the Euro 2021 victory! The Italian community of Montreal is jubilant and it’s beautiful to see!” —Valérie Plante

It was a star-studded EURO 2020 final today at Wembley Stadium, with Tom Cruise, David Beckham, Kate Moss and more in attendance. Check out some more footage of the celebrations from Montreal’s Little Italy below.

