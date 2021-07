In 2016 the Cleveland Cavaliers were down 3–1, but LeBron James led them to an NBA Championship.

LeBron James is no stranger to on-court adversity. Over his 18-year career, James has won four NBA Championships, and one of his most remarkable careers accomplishments was winning with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. Much like the Habs, the Cavaliers were down 3–1 that year, but Cleveland went on to win it all. This is why LeBron James was the ideal candidate to give the Montreal Canadiens some playoff advice.

Ahead of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup finals, James spoke to Sportsnet about how the Habs could make a comeback.

"You just don't quit, no matter what the odds are stacked up against you."@KingJames gets us set for Game 5 of the #StanleyCup Final. #ItsOn pic.twitter.com/fnWIUCaaa6 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 8, 2021 NBA superstar LeBron James offered the Montreal Canadiens some words of support ahead of Game 5.

“The mindset is one moment at a time. You can’t think about the next game…You just live in the moment. Passion, it’s all about passion. It’s a desire to never quit. Just don’t quit, no matter what the odds are stacked against you.”

Unfortunately, the Montreal Canadiens were defeated in Game 5, making the Tampa Bay Lightning back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions. This is the team’s first Stanley Cup Finals appearance since 1993.

Next week, LeBron James will face one of the most challenging games of his career. The Small Forward teams up with the Looney Tunes in Space Jam: A New Legacy, to face off against the “Goon Squad.” The movie hits theatres on July 16.

