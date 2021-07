Kanye West is gearing up for the release of DONDA, his 10th studio album. Aside from the forthcoming gospel project, the rapper has launched a new record label, YZY SND (Yeezy Sound).

West teased the label’s roster a couple of weeks ago via Twitter. The potential lineup includes his cousin Tony Williams, his daughter North West and a two classic hip hop groups reunited, namely Abstract Mindstate and Clipse.

YEEZY SOUND ROSTER PROPOSAL pic.twitter.com/RugGSTcY66 — ye (@kanyewest) July 11, 2020 Kanye West has launched a new record label, YZY SND.

Today, Abstract Mindstate released “A Wise Tale,” which serves as the first official single on the YZY SND label. The beat is produced by Kanye.

The group’s last project was released in the late 2000s. Abstract Mindstate hail from Chicago and worked with Kanye in the early stages of their respective careers. West is featured on their 2004 single “Welcome 2 Chicago.”

“Welcome 2 Chicago” is a Kanye West deep cut.

Abstract Mindstate will be releasing a new album titled Dreams Still Inspire later this year via the newly launched record label. Kanye is executive producing the project and is directly involved in the creation of all of the album’s songs and skits.

