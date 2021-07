Justin Trudeau: “There’s no friendship quite like the one between Canada and the U.S.”

Today is Independance Day in the United States, a day commemorating the signing of the Declaration of Independance, on July 4, 1776. On this day of barbecues, baseball games and fireworks, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau took the opportunity to send out a Happy Independance Day message to “our American friends.”

“There’s no friendship quite like the one between Canada and the U.S. Today, we’re wishing all of our American friends a very happy Independence Day!” –Justin Trudeau

There’s no friendship quite like the one between Canada and the US. Today, we’re wishing all of our American friends a very happy Independence Day! 🇨🇦🇺🇸 #4thOfJuly — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 4, 2021 Justin Trudeau wishes Americans a happy Independance Day

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.