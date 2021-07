“Thank you for being proud ambassadors for Canada and an unrivalled source of inspiration for us all.”

“To all of our Canadian athletes competing in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Thank you for being proud ambassadors for our country and an unrivalled source of inspiration for us all. Over the next two weeks, we’ll be cheering you on — Good luck, Team Canada!” —Justin Trudeau

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are the first gender-balanced Olympic Games in history, with 251 of Canada’s 370 total athletes being women. According to Adrienne Arsenault from CBC, there are also “more out LGBTQ athletes at these Olympics than at all the other Olympics combined.”

