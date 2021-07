During his remarks at today’s National Summit on Antisemitism, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau restated the commitment of Canada to Israel, and particularly Israel’s right to defend itself from rocket attacks. He sympathized with the stress that the recent Gaza conflict caused among the Jewish community across Canada, when there was an increase in antisemitic vandalism and hate crimes.

“We know that these past months have been difficult, particularly with the distress and tension caused by the conflict in Israel, Gazza and the West Bank. Canada stands firm in its support for Israel’s right to live in peace with its neighbours with secure boundaries, and for Israel’s right to defend itself. We condemn the indiscriminate barrage of rocket attacks fired by Hamas to populated areas of Israel putting civilians and children at risk. “We remain committed to supporting progress towards a two-state solution and continue to oppose unilateral actions that jeopardize the prospects for peace. And we will stand firmly with the Israeli and Palestinian peoples in their right to live in peace and security, and with their human rights respected.”

Justin Trudeau: "Canada stands firm in its support for Israel's right to defend itself"

According to the UN, 243 Palestinians (including 63 children) were killed by Israeli Defence Forces during the Gaza conflict in May, and almost 2,000 were wounded. During the same period, 13 Israelis were killed in rocket attacks, including 2 children.

