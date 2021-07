“Canada would be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travellers from all countries by early September.”

Based on a call that Justin Trudeau had Thursday night with premiers across the country, the Canada-U.S. land border could be reopening as early as mid-August, to visitors and permanent residents who have been fully vaccinated. Trudeau went on to say that as long as the COVID-19 situation continues to improve, “Canada would be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travellers from all countries by early September.”

It isn’t yet confirmed whether additional testing will be required for fully vaccinated travellers upon arrival. Currently, when you drive across the border, you do need to show that you’ve had a negative PCR test 72 hours prior. The government is in the process of deciding whether testing upon arrival into Canada for fully vaccinated travellers is necessary.

According to a new Angus Reid survey, 69% of Canadians say that at least 75% of the country should be vaccinated at home before the Canada-U.S. border reopens. Presently, 47% of people in Canada (53.5% of 12+) have received both doses.

Next week, the Government of Canada will be releasing updates to its current travel restrictions.

