Team Canada wins its first medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

The women’s 4x100m freestyle relay team of Kayla Sanchez, Margaret Mac Neil, Rebecca Smith and Penny Oleksiak won a silver medal Sunday morning, marking the first medal for Team Canada at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. When Oleksiak’s turn came to swim, the team was in fourth position, and her speed and perseverance advanced Canada to second place by the end of the relay.

Australia won the gold medal, and set a new world record of 3:29.69. The United States came in third, winning bronze.

This is the fourth time that Canada has won an Olympic medal in the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay, following bronzes at Rio 2016, Montreal 1976 and Mexico City 1968.

Congratulations to Team Canada!

🚨 First medal for #TeamCanada at #Tokyo2020 🚨



The women's 4x100m freestyle relay team (Kayla Sanchez, Margaret Mac Neil, Rebecca Smith & Penny Oleksiak) swim to 🥈! 🎉👏



🏊‍♀️ into the details of how it happened ➡️ https://t.co/0isSqh5PZz pic.twitter.com/7htH2qltwr — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) July 25, 2021 Team Canada has won its first medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, a silver for the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay team of Kayla Sanchez, Margaret Mac Neil, Rebecca Smith and Penny Oleksiak.

For the complete medal count at the Olympics, please visit the Tokyo 2020 website. To watch live coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Canada via CBC, please click here.

For more Montreal sports coverage, please visit the Sports section.