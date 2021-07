The 35th edition of the Montreal music fest is mounting live shows from July 6–18.

The 35th edition of Festival Nuits d’Afrique will be showcasing the sounds of Africa and the diaspora for Montreal music fans for 13 days, from July 6–18. 100 artists will be performing at free outdoor shows in the Quartier des Spectacles, where vendors and family-friendly activities will also be set up during the day from July 13–18, as well as ticketed indoor shows at le Ministère, le National and Club Balattou.

The festival’s opening and closing shows featuring international artists will be livestreamed online. The opening show, taking place tonight, July 6, is le Bal de l’Afrique Enchantée, featuring three MCs from the French radio show L’Afrique enchantée alongside the 11-piece band les Mercenaires de l’Ambiance, who play Ghanaian highlife, Congolese rumba and Nigerian Afrobeat hits.

For the closing show, the festival is marking its 35th anniversary by presenting a “greatest hits” reel of “rare nuggets, memorable moments and exceptional encounters” from the festival’s history.

In addition to the shows, every night after sunset, the facade of the Maison Symphonique will be illuminated with screenings of memorable Nuits d’Afrique concerts.

And from July 6 to Aug. 8, the Place des Festivals in the Quartier des Spectacles will be the site of a photo exhibition tracing the history of Nuits d’Afrique.

