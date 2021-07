Saving Private Ryan is considered to be one of the greatest feature films of the 1990s. Directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Tom Hanks and Matt Damon, the film won five awards at the 71st Academy Awards. However, Damon was not the frontrunner to play the titular solider.

Edward Norton was originally considered for the role of Private Ryan. The actor, however, had to pass up the opportunity. The film’s schedule would have conflicted with American History X, in which Norton played a neo-Nazi.

Edward Norton received an Academy Award nomination for his role in American History X.

At the 71st Academy Awards, Tom Hanks and Edward Norton were against one another in the Best Actor category. Life is Beautiful’s Roberto Benigni won the award, beating out both of the actors.

Steven Spielberg casted Matt Damon in Saving Private Ryan because he wanted “an unknown actor with an All-American look.” Things did not work out quite as planned. Matt Damon’s Good Will Hunting was released shortly beforehand and made him an overnight success.

As of 2021, Edward Norton has yet to be directed by Spielberg or star in a film with Tom Hanks. Norton and Hanks were set to co-produce a HBO miniseries together but no updates have been made since its announcement in 2015.

