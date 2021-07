The Montreal Canadiens have just announced that they’ve agreed to a three-year contract extension for head coach Dominique Ducharme. The contract extension will allow Ducharme to coach the Habs for the 2021-2022, 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 seasons.

Dominique Ducharme becomes the 31st head coach in Montreal Canadiens history. Habs General Manager Marc Bergevin made the following announcement, congratulating Ducharme.

“Dominique has managed to set his system in place and establish himself as a head coach in a very unusual season with challenging circumstances. While our team has gone through its fair share of adversity, he has shown a lot of control over the situation as well as showing calm and great leadership. These are important qualities that we look for in a head coach and he fully deserves the chance to lead our team and take it to the next level.” —Marc Bergevin

Ducharme led the Montreal Canadiens to the Stanley Cup Finals this past summer, where the Habs unfortunately lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games.

Entraîneur-chef p̶a̶r̶ ̶i̶n̶t̶é̶r̶i̶m̶.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/SWwLYy9115 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 13, 2021 Dominique Ducharme named Habs head coach till 2023-2024 season

Go Habs Go!

