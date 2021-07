After announcing the return of Osheaga to Parc Jean-Drapeau in October, Montreal promoter Evenko revealed today that their dance music festival îLESONIQ is also making a comeback in 2021, with headliners deadmau5, REZZ and Loud Luxury. Also on the bill for îLESONIQ Redux are Paul Kalkbrenner, Zeds Dead (who played the inaugural edition of îLESONIQ back in 2014) and Sam Feldt.

As with Osheaga 2021, îLESONIQ Redux will be a smaller affair than the usual blowout. With a limited capacity, it will take place over three days, Sept. 24–26, in the newly renovated Espace 67 site of Île Sainte-Hélène.

“We really missed our fans, the artists and the music too… and most of all we missed the opportunity to rejoice together, to feel that sense of community that is so strong at the festival! As a team, it gives us immense joy to present this redux version of the important gathering that îLESONIQ has become.” —Evelyne Côté, Director of Booking, Events and Concerts at Evenko

Friday tickets cost $79, while Saturday or Sunday tickets cost $99. Gold single-day tickets cost $190. Three-day passes cost $272, while Gold passes for three days will set you back $535.

For more about îLESONIQ Redux and to buy tickets (as of noon on Friday, July 30), please visit the festival’s website.

