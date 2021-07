A new poll finds that Stephen Harper would pose a greater challenge to Justin Trudeau in the next federal election than Erin O’Toole.

Conservatives would have a better shot at winning with Stephen Harper as leader

A new study by Initiative Research has taken a look at how the Conservatives would be polling ahead of the next federal election in Canada if Stephen Harper were the CPC leader instead of Erin O’Toole. The unpopularity of Erin O’Toole has risen steadily since he became leader, with 56% of Canadians holding unfavourable views against him.

According to the poll, if Stephen Harper was the Conservative leader, the CPC would have 32% support, 5% lower than Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party, with 37% support.

It’s quite clear that, while the Conservative Party would have a better shot of beating Justin Trudeau with Stephen Harper as leader, neither he nor O’Toole would hold a reasonable chance of winning the next election. According to the CBC Poll Tracker, the Liberal Party has a 92% chance of winning the next election, and a 48% chance that it will be a majority government.

For more on the study by Initiative Research, please visit 338Canada.

