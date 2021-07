Mayor Valérie Plante was on site to help prepare the tribute to the Montreal Canadiens.

City of Montreal honours the Habs with mural at base of Mount Royal

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante posted a series of photos this weekend of a new mural at the foot of Mount Royal, honouring the Habs. The “fresco” design includes the words “MERCI CH,” followed by a red heart.

The mayor was on site yesterday morning to assist in setting up the ephemeral tribute, which was designed by mural arts organization MU. In her statement, the mayor went on to thank the Habs for all the “beautiful moments” their playoff run created for Montrealers.



“Many Montrealers have asked that an initiative be deployed to celebrate the magnificent journey of our Montreal Canadiens. Well here it is! At the risk of repeating myself, our Glorious ones gave us great emotions this year and we just had to thank them with all our hearts. “Thank you to the Montreal Canadiens all for the beautiful moments, the little watch parties and Montreal-style teamwork. We 💙🤍❤️ you!” —Valérie Plante

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valérie Plante (@val_plante) Mayor Valérie Plante and the City of Montreal have honoured the Habs with a new mural at the base of Mount Royal.

For our latest Habs report, please click here. For more on the Montreal Canadiens, please visit the Habs website.

For more Montreal sports coverage, please visit the Sports section.