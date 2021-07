Christian Dubé confirms Quebec is on track for Aug. 31 return to normal

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé released a statement yesterday confirming that the province is staying the course to have 75% of its 12+ population vaccinated by Aug. 31, the deadline the province set for the removal of masks and a return to normal.

Dubé also expressed the importance for Quebecers to keep getting vaccinated, to lessen the effects of a fourth wave.

“We see it everywhere else: a fourth wave would hit the unvaccinated and their loved ones first. It is one minute to midnight for your first dose.”

On garde le cap sur notre plan de match d’atteindre 75% de vaccination chez les 12+ au 31 août.



"We see it everywhere else: a fourth wave would hit the unvaccinated and their loved ones first. It is one minute to midnight for your first dose."

On garde le cap sur notre plan de match d'atteindre 75% de vaccination chez les 12+ au 31 août.

On le voit partout ailleurs : une 4e vague frapperait les non-vaccinés et leurs proches en premier. Il est minuit moins une pour obtenir votre 1ière dose.

Currently, 82% of the 12+ population in Quebec have been vaccinated with one dose; 56% have been vaccinated with two doses.

To make a vaccination appointment in Quebec, please click here. For more on COVID-19 in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

