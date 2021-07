“With enough doses for everyone, there are no more excuses to not get your shot.”

“Canada now has enough vaccines to vaccinate everyone who is eligible”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that Canada has officially received enough COVID-19 vaccines to fully vaccinate those eligible to receive it (currently, the 12+ population).

The Prime Minister made the announcement from Moncton, New Brunswick, where he spoke about the importance of getting vaccinated, disclosing that 99.5% of new COVID-19 cases in Canada are in people who are not fully vaccinated.

“Canada now has enough COVID-19 vaccines delivered to fully vaccinate everyone who is eligible for a shot. That works out to over 66 million doses in total that we’ve received in Canada. Back in the winter, I made a promise that we would have enough vaccines for all eligible Canadians by the end of September. Not only have we kept that promise, but we’ve done it two months ahead of schedule. “There are now 80% of Canadians who have received a first dose, so Canada is still at the top around the world. What we’re seeing right now is that the overwhelming majority of cases in Canada are in people who haven’t been fully vaccinated yet. In fact, only half of 1% of cases being reported are in fully vaccinated people. These vaccines work and they’re safe. And they’re also available and of course completely free. So with enough doses for everyone, there are no more excuses to not get your shot.” —Justin Trudeau

UPDATE: We’ve reached a major vaccine campaign milestone. Tune in now for the details: https://t.co/p0r76PGl5Z — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 27, 2021 “Canada now has enough vaccines to vaccinate everyone who is eligible”

To make a vaccination appointment in Canada, please click here.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.