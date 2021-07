Eight medals in just four days, all won by women.

Canada is off to a record-setting start at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

After the first four days of the Tokyo Olympics, Canada is off to a record Summer Olympics start, with eight medals. Previous medal records after four days for Team Canada were set at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, with seven medals, followed by the 1928 Amsterdam Olympics, with six medals.

All of Canada’s medals at Tokyo 2020 thus far have been won by women. Check out a list of Canada’s eight Olympics medals at Tokyo 2020 below. For the complete medal count, visit the Tokyo 2020 website.

Margaret MacNeil — Gold medal in Women’s 100m Butterfly

Maude Charron — Gold medal in Women’s 64kg Weightlifting

Kylie Masse — Silver medal in Women’s 100m Backstroke

Jennifer Abel & Mélissa Citrini-Beaulieu — Silver medal in Women’s Synchronised 3m Springboard Diving

Canada — Silver medal in Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay

Canada — Bronze medal in Softball

Jessica Klimkait — Bronze medal in Women’s Judo Women’s 57kg

Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard — Bronze medal in Women’s Judo 57kg

To watch live coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Canada via CBC, please click here.

