Bombay Sapphire Gin is gearing up to launch a new flavour in Quebec. Bombay Bramble is the classic Bombay taste, with a twist of both raspberry and blackberry. This will be the gin company’s first flavoured product to hit the Quebec market. Next weekend, to celebrate the launch of Bramble, a free outdoor hedge-maze installation will be held in the heart of Old Montreal.

Le Bramble Hedge Maze will feature a stunning 7-foot-tall hedge, with an unique artistic odyssey in between its leafy walls. The 18+ experience features co-curation by three Quebec artists: glassware artist Charlie Larouche, DJ & olfactory artist Jeroen Kleijn, and botanical artist Chantal Royer.

Charlie Larouche’s glassware will be a part of the Bramble Hedge Maze experience.

Guests will have the opportunity to sample the new Bombay Sapphire Gin flavour at the event. To make matters better, attendees can head home with Bombay-branded balloon glasses, to keep their curiosity flowing far past the maze parameters.

Le Bramble Hedge Maze takes place in Old Montreal from Aug. 6-8 at 430 Boul. Saint-Laurent. The hours are 4pm-8pm on Friday and 1pm-8pm on Saturday and Sunday.

