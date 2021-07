Black Widow has beat out Wonder Woman 1984 as the most pirated movie of the pandemic.

Black Widow marks the first Marvel theatrical release since 2019. The feature film made a strong box-office debut, raking in $219.2-million internationally in its opening weekend. However, the superhero flick took a steep financial dip in its second weekend, particularly in the U.S. market. The film marked the biggest domestic drop in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s history. Many box-office experts are attributing this plunge to Black Widow being heavily pirated.

TorrentFreaks reports that Black Widow beat out titles such as The Tomorrow War and The Hitman’s Bodyguard’s Wife as the most pirated movie of the past two weeks. Sources close to Deadline are indicating that Black Widow has become “the most-pirated title to date during the pandemic, ahead of Wonder Woman 1984.“

There are still a number of big blockbuster films set to be released throughout 2021. The reports indicate a pattern: the bigger the film, the higher the chances that it will be heavily torrented. Could forthcoming flicks such as Dune or Spider Man: No Way Home break the recently achieved piracy record?

